FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats.

A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.

Archibalds Village Bakery earned the number three spot for their “absolutely delicious pastries,” according to Yelp users. The bakery, open from 7 am–3 pm, is just steps from Fort Lauderdale Beach. Locals and tourists flock to the bakery for their top selling items: an iced cinnamon roll and their Morning Glory Loaf.

Six other South Florida restaurants made the top 100 list- CRUST, North South Grill, Bunbury, Jaguar Sun, Twice Removed and Il Paesano.

