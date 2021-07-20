FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment building in Fort Lauderdale has been left riddled with bullet holes following a drive-by shooting.

At least a dozen shots were fired at the Bell Sunrise Apartments, along the 1200 block of East Sunrise Boulevard, at around 10:30 p.m., Monday.

“I just ran into the bathroom, laid on the floor and called 911,” a woman said. “I’m scared for my life. I never thought in a million years they were shooting at our windows.”

7News cameras captured evidence markers next to several bullet holes on an apartment window.

At an apartment below that unit, another bullet hole could be seen marked on a window.

One man who spoke to 7News said a bullet went into his bedroom and hit the TV before ricocheting across several walls.

“I stayed the night at my friend’s last night ’cause my room is a crime scene along with everything else right now,” he said. “I was just kind of playing it smart. I couldn’t go into my room. I couldn’t go to sleep. I was just like, ‘Who would do this?'”

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, no injuries were reported.

Detectives believe at least two individuals in a car drove by the apartment building and fired shots from high-powered rifles.

“This type of incident is unusual for this area,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Sgt. Deanna Greenlaw. “The residents are very concerned. They’re fearful for their safety, and we acknowledge and understand that. At this time, we do not know who the intended target was, nor do we know the motive behind this shooting.”

Investigators said they are looking at surveillance video in the area.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

