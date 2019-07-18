Fort Lauderdale and surrounding cities shut down after water main break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents and businesses in Fort Lauderdale and other surrounding cities are dealing with the aftermath of a massive water main break.

A sub-contractor crew working on electrical lines for Florida Power and Light struck a 42-inch water main near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport off Northwest 55th Court, Wednesday.

City officials said water supply from the well fields was shut off so public works crews can repair the damaged line, but it has since been restored.

However, residents might still experience long periods of interrupted water service.

“Everything seems to be closed,” resident Lisa Neumayer said. “You don’t realize how many things are affected when you don’t have a water supply.”

Taciana Faria, who works next to the damaged water main, said the Wednesday incident would have a big impact on the city.

“We had no idea what happened yesterday that it turned out to be such a big deal, but we didn’t know it was going to have this large of an impact on the whole city,” she said.

The damaged water main supplies raw water from the city’s well fields into the Fiveash Regional Water Treatment Plant.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said he has activated the city’s Emergency Operations Center.

“I have signed a proclamation declaring a local state of emergency to expedite obtaining any necessary supplies, equipment or materials to address this as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Trantalis said at a Thursday afternoon press conference. “We have lost water supply to the city and cities that get water through us.”

Should we need water for fire fighting, FLFR been in contacted with neighboring fire departments and has tanker trucks on standby. Refer to city social media for updates. @FTLCityNews @FLPD411 @WMPD411 #Media — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) July 18, 2019

Residents and businesses in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding communities are relying on reserve water and should expect to be without water service from 7 a.m. Thursday through at least 7 a.m. Friday.

City leaders are also asking residents to limit water use while service remains operational.

Faria and her co-workers used filtered water to wash their hands, Thursday morning. They had left work Wednesday unsure of what the problem was.

“This morning, we come to find out that they hit the wrong pipe, which is what we thought yesterday, because there was no way all the sewage water appeared out of nowhere,” Faria said. “Somebody must have done something wrong.”

Other cities and areas expected to be impacted include Port Everglades, Oakland Park, Davie, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Sea Ranch Lakes, Tamarac and Wilton Manors.

Officials have issued a boil water notice to those residents that still have water service in the affected areas.

A FPL spokesperson released a statement Thursday that read:

“We are aware of the situation in Fort Lauderdale where a third-party contractor struck a water main near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport while working on a Florida Power & Light Company construction project. We are investigating the incident and working with the city to respond. Please direct all inquiries regarding the water main incident to the city of Fort Lauderdale.”

Frantz Fiefie, the manager of Red Door Asian Bistro, said the water outage means he cannot work.

“I cannot generate any money for the business,” he said. “Especially for a day like Thursday, we have tables on the patio. We usually get pretty packed. That’s a lot of revenue that we are actually losing today.”

Aerial cameras showed crews working near the break, which caused part of the road above it to collapse.

The Galleria Mall will be closed until further notice because their air conditioning relies on running water, and the Broward County Courthouse complex closed at noon.

Hotels like the Riverside Hotel and others have evacuated their guests and moved them to other locations outside of city limits.

“We kind of monitored it, what was going on,” Heiko Dobrikow said. “Our hotel, around 10 o’clock, we made the decision that we are going to start evacuation proceedings.”

City leaders are urging residents to be ready to be without water at a moment’s notice.

Officials have set up three water bottle distribution centers in Fort Lauderdale.

Those with water are advised to only use it if “absolutely necessary,” officials said.

A 24-hour neighbor hotline has been established to help those affected by the water main break. The hotline can be reached at 954-828-8000.

City leaders said once service is restored, a boil water notice will be put in place.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.