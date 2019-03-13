Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood voters pass referendum to build new police stations

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Broward County cities will upgrade their police stations after voters approved bond referendums to build them.

Voters in Fort Lauderdale approved a bond that will set aside $100 million to build a new police station to replace the facility that dates back to the 1950s.

Residents overwhelmingly agreed to an increase in property taxes to pay for it.

Voters in Hollywood passed a bond measure Tuesday that will allow the city to borrow $73 million to build a new four-story police headquarters and borrow $5 million to buy new fire equipment.

The aging police facility was recently the focus of a 7News investigation in which we reported on a sewage leak that caused extensive damage to the building.

Voters in both cities also green-lighted bonds that will provide millions for park improvements.

Hollywood residents also approved millions for seawall improvements.

