Fort Lauderdale airport shooter sentenced to life in prison

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale airport shooter Esteban Santiago has been sentenced to life in prison.

Santiago, the man responsible for shooting and killing five people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in 2017 appeared in federal court Friday morning where a judge sentenced him to life in prison plus 120 years.

Esteban Santiago sentenced to life in prison plus 120 years for the shooting deaths of 5 people at FLL in January of 2017. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/jaAYGiiB4c — Jessica Holly (@JhollyW) August 17, 2018

“While nothing can ever heal the wounds inflicted by the defendant’s unspeakable and horrific acts of violence, we hope that the life sentence imposed today provides at least some sense of justice for the victims and their loved ones,” said U.S. Attorney Benjamin G. Greenberg in a statement. “Though we all hope that such tragedy never again occurs, law enforcement remains committed to making our community safer and caring for victims of crime when tragedy strikes.”

