Fort Lauderdale Airport shooter pleads guilty, gets life in prison

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Court documents show an Alaska man is prepared to plead guilty and get a life prison sentence in the Florida airport shooting that killed five people and wounded six.

A hearing is set Wednesday in Miami federal court for 28-year-old Esteban Santiago to plead guilty to 11 charges stemming from the January 2017 attack. Santiago, of Anchorage, Alaska, admitted in court documents he opened fire with a handgun in a baggage area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The plea deal was struck after prosecutors announced they would not seek the death penalty. Instead, Santiago agreed to a life prison sentence plus 120 years.

An Iraq war veteran, Santiago has been treated for schizophrenia since his arrest. He was briefly hospitalized in Anchorage but was not barred from owning a gun.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.