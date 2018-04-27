Fort Lauderdale airport holds training for active shooter situations

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale airport officials held a drill in order to prepare for any possible active shooter situations in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting.

On Friday morning, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport employees underwent an active-shooter drill. This is the first drill since the Feb. 14 Parkland shooting.

The drill happened just after midnight, and the Broward Aviation Department generated live simulation gunfire inside Terminal One.

This drill is expected to help exercise and train airport employees on emergency procedures.

“We wanna make sure here at Broward County’s Fort Lauderdale airport that we are providing the ultimate in terms of safety and the guest experience when you fly through our facility,” said Broward County Airports CEO Mark Gale.

The department said that this exercise will not be the last of its kind.

