Fort Lauderdale Air Show returns with socially-distant crowds amid pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Air Show has returned with socially-distant crowds after it had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show featured all four U.S. Air Force fighter jet demonstration teams.

Smaller outdoor crowds keeping their distance has made the show look different for 2020.

The event will wrap up on Sunday, and people can purchase tickets at fortlauderdaleairshow.com.

