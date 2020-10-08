Fort Lauderdale Air Show, originally planned in May, to be held in November

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Air Show will be held in November after it was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The annual event, which was postponed in May, has been moved to Nov. 21 and 22.

There will be a series of safety protocols, including contactless ticket scanning, sanitizing stations and sand box viewing areas designed for those who are at-risk, the elderly and families with small children.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.