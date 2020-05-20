Fort Lauderdale advises all gyms, fitness centers to close shortly after reopening

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mayor of the City of Fort Lauderdale has advised all gyms and fitness centers in the city to close two days after some reopened for the first time in two months because, he said, the county will be imposing fines and possibly other sanctions.

Mayor Dean Trantalis announced the advisory in a message sent to residents, Wednesday.

Fort Lauderdale caves on the gym issue. Broward County (along with Miami-Dade) insisted they remain closed. City tried to assert its independence over the county. Today, this: pic.twitter.com/uEZ9vy0pmq — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) May 20, 2020

In the letter, Trantalis said Broward County officials “undercut” the city’s efforts to reopen the facilities.

“Gov. [Ron] DeSantis had given the green light to communities across the state of Florida to follow this course of action,” Trantalis wrote. “It was to be part of the first phase of relaunching our economy in light of the recent downturn in the COVID-19 infection rate.”

According to the mayor, a legal standoff between local and county officials is to blame for the closure of the facilities.

“We don’t want anyone fined or arrested because of this intergovernmental quarrel,” Trantalis wrote. “We continue to work hard to persuade the county to change its stance. It makes no sense to keep gyms closed. Our efforts to fight COVID-19 have worked well. We met all public health measurements to move into Phase 1 of reopening.”

It remains unclear when gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to reopen in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

