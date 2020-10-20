Fort Lauderale polling location reports incident of voters refusing to wear face masks

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A face mask face-off ensued at a polling location in Fort Lauderdale.

All polling locations in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties require that voters wear a face mask when casting their ballots.

At the Coral Ridge Mall on Monday some voters did not want to wear a face covering.

Video shot by witnesses showed people yelling at those who entered the mall without masks to cover their faces.

7News reached out to the Supervisor of Elections Office to find out why these voters were allowed to enter the mall.

They said it is up to local law enforcement officials to make the call.

The elections office cannot enforce a mask mandate as they are not a law enforcement agency.

Fort Lauderdale Police said they have been receiving conflicting guidance from the Supervisor of Elections Office about what the mask rules are at polling locations.

7News Legal Expert Howard Finkelstein said all voters must wear a mask.

“It’s also a local order you cannot smoke inside a building, so is it now OK to smoke a cigar while you vote? Of course not,” he said. “That’s why I believe, legally, you have to wear a mask while you vote.”

Those who want to vote but do not want to wear a face mask have the option of mailing in their ballots.

Those who visit polling locations without a face mask risk the chance of being escorted out of the facility and losing the chance to cast their vote.

