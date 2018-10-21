Formula 1 Festival kicks off in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Downtown Miami is rockin’ this weekend as the Formula 1 Festival revved up.

The festivities, which kicked off Saturday, incorporated a unique blend of thrilling live car runs, helicopter acrobats and headlining music from Silk City.

Throughout the weekend, guests can experience the rush of the Formula 1 Pirelli 2018 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, which is live-streamed at Bayfront Park.

The fun continues Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

The City of Miami and Formula 1 are working on bringing a race to the Magic City in the near future.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.