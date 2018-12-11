Former Veterans Affairs officer, brother sentenced for stealing more than $100K from V.A.

MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami Veterans Affairs police officer and his brother were sentenced for stealing more than $100,000 from the V.A.

Investigators said Adolfo Barros lied about injuries, and with his brother’s help stole $116,590 from a federal program meant for injured veterans.

A federal judge sentenced the former officer to four months in jail. In addition to serving jail time, he will have to pay back the stolen money.

His brother Daniel Barros will serve five months behind bars and also have to pay restitution.

