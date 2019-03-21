Former United Way of Miami-Dade CEO honored at Coral Gables ceremony

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A former CEO of the United Way of Miami-Dade was honored at a special ceremony in Coral Gables.

The local nonprofit bestowed the Tocqueville Award, its highest philanthropic honor to Harve Mogul, Thursday night.

Mogul served as president and CEO of the organization between 1991 to 2017. He helped raise a staggering $2 billion and launched groundbreaking initiatives that have moved the needle on education, financial stability, health and disaster response.

“This organization has always been a powerful extension of what each of you do when your heart’s in the right place,” he said during his acceptance speech, “and together, what we all do is make life better for people we don’t know.”

The Tocqueville Award recognizes those who not only contribute money but also time and leadership to community causes.

WSVN Station President Ed Ansin, who received the same honor himself in 1995, presented Mogul with his award.

