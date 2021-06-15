(WSVN) - On a moving mission for a retired teacher, he hit the water in Key West for a purpose.

Steve Becker swam more than 10 miles in an effort to help his students continue their education. He accomplished his goal and then some.

“You just don’t wake up in the morning and say, ‘Hey, I’m going to go and swim around Key West,'” said Becker. “You have to have a big goal.”

A big goal was on his mind as Becker and his college best friend spent the weekend swimming 12 miles around Key West — not for his own satisfaction, but for his former students and students that will come after them.

“The whole purpose of the swim was to raise money for college scholarships,” said Becker. “My goal was to raise about $5,000 to $6,000, which is how much it costs to send a student to Florida College University for a year and we appear to be on track.”

On track and closer to their goal of helping students with the Immokalee Foundation — a non-profit that empowers students in the city where Becker used to teach.

“i just really have a special affiliation with the foundation,” said Becker. “I love the work they do and love the people that are involved there.”

The money Becker and his friend raise will be doubled.

“If he raises the goal, which is $5,000, then Florida Prepaid will match that to equal a $10,000 scholarship for a student in Immokalee,” said Noemi Perez, president and CEO of the Immokalee Foundation.

She said the fundraiser reassures students they’ll be able to continue their education.

“Immokalee is a poverty community and many of our students don’t have the opportunity to really explore what is out there,” said Perez. “This just gives them peace of mind so that when they do go off and select a college, they will have their tuition taken care of.”

That is why Becker hit the water.

“It’s a lot of work to get ready for but in the end, it’s nice to have a goal and tie something I want to do personally to something that has a greater good for the community at large,” Becker said.

Becker completed his mission in 5 hours and 20 minutes.

The Immokalee Foundation will present the scholarships later this year.

