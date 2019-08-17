Former State Rep. Gus Barreiro, advocate for vulnerable children, dead at 60

MIAMI (WSVN) - Former State Rep. Gus Barreiro, seen as one of the state’s greatest advocates for vulnerable children, has died. He was 60.

Former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Bruno Barreiro, his half-brother, tweeted, “It saddens me to announce the untimely death of my brother Gustavo A. Barreiro. Gus suffered a sudden heart attack this morning. We are in the process of making service arrangements and I will make them available once we have them. Thank you to everyone who has reached out.”

According to the Miami Herald, the funeral will be held Monday at Funeraria Memorial Plan on Coral Way, and the burial will be held on Tuesday.

