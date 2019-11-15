Former South Dade High School principal opens doors to medical center

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former South Dade Senior High School principal who lost both his legs after a drunk driver ran over him held a grand opening event for his very own medical center.

Javier Perez opened the doors to Modern Med Centers in Southwest Miami-Dade on Thursday night.

“Modern Med Centers was an idea I had about two and a half years ago when I was in the hospital,” said Perez.

He said the dream of opening the center was born on April 26, 2016 after his life-changing event. Perez was attending his son’s baseball game when a drunk driver lost control of her car, slammed her SUV through a park fence and pinned Perez underneath the vehicle.

He lost both his legs in the crash, and doctors did not expect him to survive.

While Perez was undergoing extensive rehabilitation, he came to the realization there had to be more to his recovery than just physical therapy.

“This is the new way of medicine,” said Rene Ramirez with the Modern Med Center. “We’ve gotta treat the cause, not just treat a symptom.”

The center is designed to help patients of all ages continue living a fulfilling and engaging life.

“I got together with a tremendous group of physicians and physical therapists, and that’s when we decided we are going to create a modern center for the body,” said Perez. “We’ll be welcoming you to our family.”

The center provides a variety of services with a staff that tailors their efforts to each patient’s specific needs.

“We’ll be providing IV therapy, hormone replacement therapy, physical therapy, and we hope that you guys have the time to optimize your health and pass by here,” said Carlos Ruiz, a physician assistant at the center.

Perez hopes the new modern treatments will help others the way they have helped him in his recovery.

“I feel better than before my accident,” said Perez.

Perez said he was an avid runner before the accident, and now after opening the new medical center, he hopes to run a 5K within the next three years.

