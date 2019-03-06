Former South Broward High band director accused of sexual battery

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a former South Broward High School band director who is accused of sexual battery.

Hollywood Police charged 28-year-old Ricardo Emanuel Esquilin with sexual assault and battery with a victim over the age of 12, but under the age of 18, Wednesday.

SBHS Principal Intern Patricia Brown sent an email to the parents of students acknowledging Esquilin’s arrest.

“Greetings South Broward Family, This is Mrs. Brown, Principal Intern, calling to inform you of the recent arrest of our former band director. This matter was brought to us by the Hollywood Police Department, who notified us an investigation and proceeded to work with our district’s Special Investigative Unit. Our school staff, district staff and the authorities will continue to work collaboratively regarding this matter. However, this is an open investigation and no further information can be provided. Safety of the students are top priority.”

Esquilin is currently at the Broward County Jail and will be arraigned Thursday.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.