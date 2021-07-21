MIAMI (WSVN) - Former residents of the Champlain Towers South condo are now having their say about what they want to see happen to the space where the building once stood.

A hearing was held in Miami, Wednesday morning.

Last week, it was announced that the court would proceed with the sale of the site. Property owners and survivors have different opinions on what should be done with the site.

Judge Michael Hanzman on Wednesday reiterated that the focus will be getting the victims’ families and survivors compensation as soon as possible — which will include the sale of the property.

Some unit owners said they’d like to explore the option of rebuilding the building and the ability for them to move back to where they call home. Others said the site should be a permanent public memorial to the souls lost.

“I’m just trying to be helpful to my neighbors and to the community,” one man said. “If there’s anything I can do to help explore these other options than just a straight-up land sale. Maybe there’s an opportunity to find other structures that could potentially grow the pot to help the owners and help the victims that tragically were lost in this.”

“That is a gravesite. I left that in my mind that evening saying, ‘That’s a gravesite,'” one woman said. “I saw with my two eyes, the pancake. I opened the stairwell door and I heard a woman crying for help that I couldn’t help.”

The next steps are for the attorneys to move forward with finding an appraiser to get an idea of a fair market value for the property and try to figure out how to get any profits from the sale of the property to the unit owners.

The attorneys are expected to be back in court next week.

