MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A former reality star spent the night in a South Florida jail.

Peter Thomas from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” was arrested at Miami International Airport, Friday.

Miami-Dade Police took Thomas into custody on a warrant issued in Louisiana for allegedly writing fake checks.

Thomas is currently being held without bond.

