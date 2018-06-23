PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida prison guard is facing a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to punching an inmate in the face for trying to sneak cookies back to his cell.

Former Sgt. Anthony Sheffield pleaded guilty recently to punching an inmate identified only as B.G. in 2014 at the North West Florida Reception Center.

The Panama City News Herald reports that Sheffield and another guard took the inmate into a room without video cameras, where Sheffield punched him twice. He then cleaned the blood from the inmate’s face, but other prison employees noticed the cuts, swelling and bruising.

Sheffield is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

