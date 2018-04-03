Former President Bill Clinton joins Caribbean leaders for post-hurricane relief

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Former President Bill Clinton was joined by leaders across the Caribbean on Tuesday at the University of Miami to discuss and develop solutions to hurricane recovery needs facing the areas.

The formal launching of the Clinton Global Initiative Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery included more than 350 representatives from governments, businesses, and civil societies, including San Juan, Puerto Rico Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, U.S. Virgin Island Governor Kenneth Mapp and Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skeritt.

The summit hopes to help not only with funding, but also with health care, education, infrastructure and other sectors to help the Caribbean islands in the wake of damage done after Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

Hurricanes Irma and Maria were two of the most intense hurricanes to ever hit the Caribbean. Roughly 150,000 people in Puerto Rico are still without power.

Former President Clinton will moderate the first and last sessions at the all-day event.

