Former pre-school teacher who pleaded guilty to molesting student avoids prison time

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A former pre-school teacher who pleaded guilty of molesting one of his students has been sentenced to probation.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, 27-year-old Jayrico Hamilton was sentenced to 15 years probation for molesting the child, who was only 4 years old at the time.

Authorities say Hamilton abused the child during nap time at the day care, the newspaper reports.

Hamilton had pleaded guilty to three counts of lewd or lascivious conduct back in March. According to WESH, he originally faced charges of sexual battery on a child under 12.

Had he been convicted on that charge, he could have been sentenced to life in prison.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, as part of his plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to pursue charges against Hamilton in relation to other accusations that have been made against him.

Hamilton is also prohibited from entering two Orlando-area neighborhoods. His probation may be terminated after 10 years if he adheres to its terms, the newspaper reports.

According to WESH, Hamilton will also be required to register as a sex offender.

