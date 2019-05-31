Former police officer robbed while in town for Miami Beach function; 1 arrested

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a former police officer was robbed while he was in town to attend a police function at a Miami Beach hotel.

The incident happened along the 1500 block of Collins Avenue, Friday morning.

Investigators said the officer was in town for the Police Executive Research Forum that was hosted at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. The event typically draws high officials from police agencies both local and national.

We’re under way at the #PERFTownHall in #MiamiBeach. @MayorDanGelber welcomes everyone to & recognizes @MiamiBeachPD Chief Dan Oates for his five years of outstanding leadership. #PoliceLeaders2019 pic.twitter.com/0utEhWJqED — Chuck Wexler (@CWexlerPERF) May 30, 2019

Miami Beach Police arrested Kendric McNeill for his alleged role in the robbery.

McNeill faces charges of strong-armed robbery and aggravated battery.

It remains unknown if the victim, who 7News sources said is from New York, was injured.

Police said two other crooks took part in the crime, but they remain at large as of Friday night.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.