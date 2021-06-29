FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new chief will soon be in charge of Fort Lauderdale Police.

Former Pittsburgh Police Department Assistant Chief Larry Scirotto has been tapped for the job.

Scirotto is a 23-year veteran of that department, where he helped implement strategies to reduce and solve violent crimes.

He is expected to join the department’s ranks in mid-August.

