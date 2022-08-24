FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood police officer accused of excessive force took the stand in the trial against him.

The former officer defended himself in the Broward County Courthouse, Wednesday morning.

Matthew Barbieri was charged with battery in August of 2019. He was accused of hitting Raymond Schachner while handcuffed inside of his house.

The encounter was captured on a home surveillance video.

Two years ago, Schachner’s father called 911 because his son was on drugs and out of control.

Barbieri responded to the call and claimed he was simply doing his job at the time of the incident.

Jurors heard his version of the story.

A lawyer asked for Barbieri’s reasoning behind using the form of attack he used when he hit Schachner.

“To use the least amount of force necessary to take control of the situation,” responded Barbieri. “An open-hand strike is the best choice and you’re aiming for the side of his neck to stun him — to interrupt his resistance towards us. My reaction was to strike him again with an open palm.”

Originally, the trial was to last four days but the hearing is on its fourth week.

Barbieri could face a misdemeanor battery charge and one year in jail if he is convicted.

