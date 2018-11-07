Former officer found guilty of punching Fort Lauderdale hotel valet

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A jury has found a former police officer guilty of sucker punching a valet in Fort Lauderdale.

John Kiernan was on trial after he was seen on camera knocking valet employee Rodolfo Rodriguez out cold in front of the Ocean Sky Hotel on July 25, 2017.

Officials said the altercation was over an $18 parking fee at the hotel, but Kiernan claims it was Rodriguez who started the fight.

“He put his hands in his pockets, and he told me that he was going to fight me,” Kiernan said in court, Wednesday.

Rodriguez said through an attorney that it was the former officer and his wife, also seen in the video, who were rude.

“Furious. He was very worked up,” Rodriguez’s attorney said. “He did not want to accept that he needed to pay for his friends to park there.”

After turning down a plea deal Tuesday, jurors proceeded to deliberate. A verdict was reached Wednesday evening, and Kiernan was sentenced to 30 days in jail and a year of probation.

