NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A former South Florida principal found himself learning a lesson in the law that could involve decades behind bars.

Fifty-one-year-old Jean Ridore was found guilty of two counts of illegal compensation, official misconduct and grand theft.

Ridore is accused of handing out no-show jobs in exchange for illegal cash payments during his time as principal at North Miami Adult Education Center.

Ridore was immediately jailed to await sentencing. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.