Former North Miami assistant police chief files lawsuit

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A former North Miami assistant police chief is taking legal action, nearly two years after a shooting involving the caretaker of an autistic patient.

Neal Cuevas filed a lawsuit on Monday stemming from the July 18, 2016 shooting of behavioral therapist Charles Kinsey.

Kinsey was shot by police while trying to retrieve the patient, who had wandered from the home.

Cuevas claimed he was demoted after the incident, from assistant chief to uniformed patrol sergeant, as retaliation for speaking up about the improper handling of the investigation.

He is suing the city of North Miami, the city manager and the police chief for several million dollars in damages.

