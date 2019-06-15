Former Norland Senior High assistant principal denied bond in murder of employee

MIAMI (WSVN) - The former school administrator accused in the murder of the Miami Gardens woman who, authorities said, worked at the same school and was a lifelong friend appeared in bond court.

Ernest Roberts, a former assistant principal at Norland Senior High School, was denied bond on Saturday after being charged with one count of premeditated murder.

The suspect was charged on Friday for the murder of test proctor Kameela Russell.

Her body was found in a Miami Gardens canal about a mile away from Roberts’ home.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.