Former NFL star Antonio Brown pleads no contest to charges following altercation outside Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Former NFL player Antonio Brown has pleaded no contest to charges he faced following an altercation with a moving truck driver outside his Hollywood home.

His June 5 court hearing was reset for Friday morning when he changed his plea from not guilty to no contest to burglary and battery charges.

Brown turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest following an altercation with a moving truck driver outside of his home on Jan. 21.

On one of the counts, he was sentenced to two years of probation and was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation.

The former wide receiver must also attend an anger management course and take part in 100 hours of community service.

The other two counts resulted in probation time that can be served concurrently to the first charge’s time.

The judge ordered Brown to stay away from the moving truck driver and the owner of the company.

