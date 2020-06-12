Former NFL star Antonio Brown pleads no contest to charges following altercation outside his Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Former NFL player Antonio Brown has pleaded no contest to charges following an altercation with a moving truck driver outside his Hollywood home.

He changed his plea from not guilty to no contest for burglary and battery charges during a court hearing Friday morning.

Brown turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest following the altercation on Jan. 21.

On one of the counts, he was sentenced to two years of probation and was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation.

The former wide receiver must also attend an anger management course and take part in 100 hours of community service.

The other two counts resulted in probation time that can be served concurrently to the first charge’s time.

The judge ordered Brown to stay away from the moving truck driver and the owner of the company.

