Former NFL players, Coral Springs PD hand out gifts to children’s hospitals

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of athletes lent a hand to help bring smiles to some special patients in our Super Bowl city.

Former NFL players Christopher Baker and Laurent Johnson, along with the Coral Springs Police Department, visited four different hospitals and handed out gifts to children suffering from cancer and other serious illnesses.

The players said it’s the least they could do.

“Anytime you can put a smile on kids’ faces is great, especially when they’re not feeling well,” said Baker, “and that’s like the worst feeling in the world — when kids are sick, so when you put a smile on their face, it’s a great feeling.”

“We’re trying to brighten up their day, encourage them to get better, have some fun while they’re in here and enjoy the process,” said Johnson.

The baskets were filled with all sort of toys, games, gift cards and more. The gifts were donated through the non-profit, Baskets of Hope.

