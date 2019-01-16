Former NFL player beats up man accused of looking into daughter’s window

WELLINGTON, Fla. (WSVN) — A former NFL player did not hold back after he discovered a Peeping Tom lurking outside the bedroom window of his 15-year-old daughter.

According to WPBF, former Tennessee Titans player Tony Beckham said he was leaving his home at around 6:40 a.m. when he saw some movement by his house.

“I waited for a second, and I looked again,” Beckham told the station, “and I see a white male, and he’s standing by my window, and he’s trying to get a better position.”

Beckham said the man was standing in front of his 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom window, and he was committing a sexual act.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Is this for real?’ I thought I was getting punked,” Beckham said.

Beckham tackled the man and held him until police arrived.

“I caught him at the apartment over there, and we just had a good conversation,” Beckham said.

The man, identified by police as 48-year-old Geoffrey Cassidy, suffered a black eye and broken bones in his face.

Cassidy has been charged with lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim younger than 16 years old. He is currently being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.

