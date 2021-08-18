FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former school resource deputy Scot Peterson is speaking out following a court hearing on Wednesday.

He was fired following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting in 2018.

Peterson was in court for a hearing as he and his attorney attempted to get several charges dismissed for his response that Feb. 14.

The former Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on duty during the massacre at the high school.

“I’ll never forget that day,” he said while fighting back tears. “Not only kids died, I had friends that died and never for a second would I sit there and allow anyone to die knowing that animal was up in that building, never!”

He faces seven child neglect charges, three counts of culpable negligence and a purgery charge.

“We said as a matter of law, he should never have been charged under a child neglect statute which holds responsible parents, teachers, kidnappers, babysitters, but not school resource officers,” his attorney said. “It’s very clear on the statute that law enforcement officers do not apply.”

