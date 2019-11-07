Former MMA fighter and accomplice found guilty of murder

MIAMI (WSVN) - A former MMA fighter and an accomplice accused of taking part in a murder have been found guilty.

Roberto Isaac was found guilty on second degree murder, conspiracy of second degree murder with a deadly weapon and kidnapping in the El Presidente murder trial, Thursday.

The second defendant, former MMA fighter Alex Vila Perdomo, was found guilty for conspiracy of second degree murder with a deadly weapon.

The mutilated body of Miami interior designer Camilo Salazar was discovered in a rural field near the Everglades in June 2011.

