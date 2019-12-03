Former MMA fighter, accomplice found guilty in death of man in Everglades sentenced

The fate of a former MMA fighter and his accomplice were decided Tuesday morning after they were found guilty of taking part in a murder in the Everglades.

Former MMA fighter Alex Vila Perdomo and Roberto Isaac were found guilty on Nov. 7 for the 2011 death of Miami interior designer Camilo Salazar.

Isaac was found guilty of second-degree murder, conspiracy of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and kidnapping, while Perdomo was found guilty for conspiracy of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Nearly a month later, both men appeared in a Miami courtroom as lawyers for both sides presented their case before sentencing.

Isaac was sentenced to life in prison while Perdomo was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

According to police, Presidente Supermarket co-founder Manuel Marin was so enraged by his wife’s affair with Salazar that he commissioned Perdomo and Isaac to kill him back in 2011.

“To think about the damage so great that they have done to my family [and] society,” said Salazar’s mother through a translator. “He was such a great person.”

“I’m guilty, and I feel sorry and bad that you lost your son,” Isaac said.

According to investigators, Marin fled the country shortly after Salazar’s body was found.