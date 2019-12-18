Former Miccosukee cop sentenced after forcing teens to strip naked

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miccosukee officer found guilty of forcing two teens to strip naked during a traffic stop in 2016 has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Michael Martinez appeared in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom on Wednesday to find out his sentencing.

Martinez pulled over Kyle Shoulta, 18, and Remy Riley, 18, near mile marker 48 of Alligator Alley, for running a stop sign on Aug. 5, 2016.

Prosecutors said after drugs and alcohol were found in the couple’s possession, Martinez offered them a deal to run naked and avoid jail time. Both teens testified during Martinez’s trial.

Martinez was found guilty on two counts of extortion and two counts of unlawful compensation on Oct. 17.

The judge will allow Martinez to post a $20,000 bond while appealing his conviction.

