COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Former Miami Mayor Maurice A. Ferré has died. He was 84.

He was the Mayor of Miami from 1973 to 1985.

He was surrounded by family Thursday, at his South Coconut Grove home, when he passed away Thursday.

He had undergone treatment for spinal cancer for more than a year.

Ferré was known as the father of modern-day Miami, despite a tumultuous career in office.

