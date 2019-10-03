Former Miami Lakes mayor could have taxpayers pay legal bills after judge allows suit to continue

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami Lakes mayor could get taxpayers to pay for his legal defense bills after he was acquitted in a federal corruption case.

An appeals court allowed Michael Pizzi’s lawsuit for damages to proceed, Wednesday.

Pizzi is suing Miami Lakes and is seeking more than $2 million to pay for his attorneys’ bills.

“No matter how long it takes, no matter how many years, you need to fight for what you believe in,” Pizzi said. “Keep fighting, and in the end of the day, truth and justice will always triumph, so I am very, very happy.”

He is also reportedly asking for an additional $1 million to pay for expenses related to his appeal.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.