Former Miami Heat star Ray Allen gifts computer lab to school

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami Heat star went back to school to give students a key tool to success.

Ray Allen donated a new computer lab at the Fienberg-Fisher K-8 Center in Miami Beach on Friday.

A ceremony before the unveiling allowed students to share their appreciation and their talents with the basketball star.

Representatives from Loews Miami Beach Hotel and Miami-Dade County Superintendent Alberto Carvalho were on hand to thank and introduce the guest of honor.

“Our hometown hero, our three-point hero, the deliverer of dreams and opportunity,” Carvalho said. “The one and only, Mr. Ray Allen.”

The former Miami Heat point guard was excited to be able to help the community.

“In 1996 I was 22 years old, and I started the Ray of Hope Foundation,” Allen said.

He explained why he started the Ray of Hope Foundation, the importance of giving back and emphasized that their teachers and school administrators want to see them succeed.

After the assembly, Ray and the students got their first look at the new computer lab. It was filled with new computers, inspirational quotes and memorable moments from the NBA Hall of Fame inductee’s illustrious career.

“We’re happy to have this incredible lab donated to Fienberg-Fisher K-8 Center,” principal Maria Costa said. “Our students are going to make good use of it.”

School officials said the new equipment will allow students to continue their path towards success.

