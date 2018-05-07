Former Miami Dolphins player arrested in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Miami Dolphins player Dimitri Patterson has been arrested again months after officials say he attacked two Miami-Dade Police officers.

The 34-year-old was handcuffed by U.S. Marshals in Orlando for an active felony warrant issued on Nov. 1. out of Miami-Dade County.

Police have not confirmed what the warrant was for.

Patterson was previously charged for battery on law enforcement officers after he injured two cops while trying to escape a Downtown Miami courtroom on Aug. 15.

Both officers were treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital and eventually released.

Patterson played cornerback for the Dolphins from 2012 to 2013.

