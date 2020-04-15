Former Miami Dolphin Brandon Marshall teaming up with Raw Juice to donate food to healthcare workers

MIAMI (WSVN) - A retired NFL star is serving staff on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

Former Dolphins wide receiver Brandon Marshall is teaming up with Raw Juice to dish out free and healthy food, smoothies and supplements to healthcare workers at Memorial Hospital Pembroke.

The generous gesture is serving as a way to thank doctors and nurses for their hard work.

Marshall said, “If you put in the bad stuff right now, all it’s doing is zapping your energy. All it’s doing is taking away from your ability to recover for the next patient.”

Jeff Levine, the C.E.O. of Raw Juce, said, “We just want them to be nourished, allow them to feel good. We wanted to put something healthy in their body.”

Mark Doyle, the CEO of Memorial Hospital Pembroke said, “One of the things that’s been most proud is how supportive the community has been for the front line staff. They’ve come in here, put their own health at risk. They care for the community.”

Marshall’s charity, Project 375, hopes to donate 100,000 meals to South Florida healthcare workers.

