Former Miami-Dade School Board member pleads not guilty to upgraded charges in Pembroke Pines shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade School Board member has pleaded not guilty to upgraded charges after he allegedly shot at Pembroke Pines Police officers and led them on a high-speed chase.

Eighty-one-year-old Solomon Stinson faced a judge on Tuesday morning, pleading not guilty to a first-degree attempted murder charge that was upgraded from a second-degree attempted murder charge.

He also faces an additional charge of shooting into a vehicle.

The violent chain of events unfolded on June 2, when Pembroke Pines Police officers responded to a call about shots fired at the parking lot outside of the AMC Pembroke Lakes 9 multiplex, located at 12085 Pines Blvd.

Stinson allegedly shot towards two people during an argument over a parking spot.

Responding officers followed his vehicle as he pulled out of the parking lot and refused to stop.

There was an exchange in gunfire between the officers and Stinson during the high-speed chase before he crashed the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

He was apprehended shortly after and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Stinson served on the Miami-Dade School Board for 14 years and in the school district for 50 years.

He will face a judge again on Aug. 5 in a hearing to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

He remains behind bars without bond.

