Former Miami-Dade school board member Michael Krop dies at 88

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dr. Michael Krop, once the longest serving members of the Miami-Dade school board, has died.

The 88-year-old orthodontist is credited with revolutionizing the education field.

After serving on the board 18 years, the county named a high school after him, with the first graduating class in 2001.

Krop is survived by his wife, four children and 12 grandchildren.

