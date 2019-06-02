Former Miami-Dade School Board member detained after allegedly shooting at Pembroke Pines cops

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade School Board member was taken into custody in Pembroke Pines after, police said, he led police on a high-speed chase and opened fire at two officers.

The violent chain of events led to the closure of several roadways, including Sheridan Street near Interstate 75.

Pembroke Pines Police units responded to a call about a disturbance at the parking lot of the AMC Pembroke Lakes 9 multiplex, located at 12085 Pines Blvd., Sunday afternoon. Shortly after, they received a call of shots fired at that location.

Investigators said the officers witnessed the subject’s vehicle pulling out of the movie theater’s parking lot and heading north on Flamingo Road. The officers then began pursuing the subject.

Over at Pembroke Lakes Mall (AMC theater parking lot) where this all started, an active scene remains. pic.twitter.com/jYF35yKisJ — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) June 2, 2019

Officials said the gunman began firing at the officers in the area of Flamingo Road and Johnson Street. They said the subject stopped at Flamingo Road and Sheridan Street and once again opened fire. The officers then returned fire.

In a video tweeted out by Joel Franco, a driver said one of the bullets hit his car during the chase.

This is Jeffrey. He’s an innocent driver that was caught in the gunfire earlier in Pembroke Pines as police pursued a suspect. He says he’s “thankful” to be alive after a bullet ricochet off his car. Close up of it at the end! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/6deCxS63Ct — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) June 2, 2019

Police said the subject then headed westbound on Sheridan Street until he lost control of the vehicle near 140th Avenue. He then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Police set up a perimeter in the area and were able to make contact with the barricaded subject shortly after. They took him into custody just before 6 p.m..

Investigators said it remains unclear whether the subject was hurt but confirmed no officers were injured.

Officials said they do not believe there are other subjects involved.

Sheridan Street remains shut down between I-75 and Flamingo Road in both directions while police investigate. Flamingo Road and Taft Street will also be closed temporarily due to an extensive crime scene in the area.

Officials said the closures are expected to last several hours. They advised drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

