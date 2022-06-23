(WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade Police officer learned his fate following a rough arrest back in 2019.

Giraldo was seen in a video with another officer arresting 26-year-old Dyma Loving on March 5. Loving said the incident took place after she called police when a man called her and her friend a derogatory name before pointing a gun at them.

During Thursday’s sentencing, both Loving and Giraldo took the stand.

Giraldo apologized for that encounter and said he was “having a bad day.”

Loving said she accepted the officer’s apology.

Giraldo was found guilty of official misconduct and battery.

Initially, Giraldo was facing up to five years in prison. However, he was ordered to spend 364 days in jail followed by probation.

