Former Miami-Dade officer appears in court after reportedly attacking woman during Zoom hearing

MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade Police officer appeared in court after reportedly attacking a woman as she was appearing in a Zoom hearing.

Lewis Diaz stands accused of battering the woman because she refused to press charges against another Miami-Dade officer.

Diaz reportedly became “enraged” while she was on the Zoom court appearance, dropping a charge of stalking.

According to the police report, Diaz hung up the call and “ordered” her to leave in his car.

He faces charges of false imprisonment, tampering with evidence and battery.

