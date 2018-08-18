Former Miami-Dade corrections officer accused of threatening TGK staff

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade County corrections officer was arrested after, police said, he made several threats to the staff of Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Fifty-seven-year-old Patrick Harris is accused of causing a security scare at the West Miami-Dade facility where he used to work.

Now, he is locked up for making alarming threats.

Sources said it all started with a phone call on Wednesday. They provided 7News with fliers that describe Harris as armed and dangerous and state that he had made threats toward TGK staff.

Cellphone video appears to show Harris speaking in a threatening manner, as he tells someone to put their vest on.

“Tell them to get their [expletive] news trucks ready,” he is heard saying in the clip.

“Ain’t [expletive] you can stop,” he said at another point in the video.

It is unclear when or where the footage was recorded.

On Thursday, staff at the jail sent out an alert that reads in part, “We have confirmed a credible threat against all [Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation] staff and its facilities made by Officer Harris. Therefore, if you see Officer Harris in or near any MDCR facility, you are to call 911 IMMEDIATELY.”

Harris was picked up by police, arrested and booked Friday evening. Now he is sitting in a cell, in the same place he used to protect.

Officials have not provided federal details about the threats.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is involved in the investigation.

