Former Miami-Dade Commissioner Darrin Rolle found dead in apartment

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Miami-Dade Commissioner Darrin Rolle has died.

Rolle was found dead in his apartment located at 1001 Northwest 90 St in Northwest Miami-Dade.

His campaign manger, Andrea Young confirmed Rolle had been ill as he was running for his former seat in District 2.

Current Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose Diaz took to social media to express his grief.

https://twitter.com/CommishDiaz/status/1251894034840379392

